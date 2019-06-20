Ramagundam cops on high alert regarding CM tour

By | Published: 10:20 pm

Peddapalli: In the wake of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s programme for the launch of Kaleshwaram irrigation project, the Asia’s largest lift irrigation project, Ramagundam Commissionerate police released wall-posters of Maoist action team members who had entered Telangana from Chhattishgarh.

Chandrasekhar Rao will be in Meddigadda and Kannepalli, considered Maoist affected areas, to inaugurate Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme on Friday. Besides, Governors of Maharashtra and Telangana Ch Vidyasagar Rao and E S L Narasimhan respectively, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy will also be gracing the inaugural ceremony.

Since a significant number of VIPs are visiting the area, the police top brasses have alerted the security forces. As part of the strategy, they also released wall posters carrying the photographs of Maoist action team members and pasted them in remote villages and Maoist-affected areas in Manthani, which shares border with Chhattisgarh.

Moreover, some areas in Manthani are close to Kaleshwaram project, and hence the police have alerted deployed security personnel in Maoist-infected areas and also announded the cash reward of Rs 5 lakh if anybody informs the whereabouts of naxalite action team.

According to intelligence reports, a six-member Maoist action team from Chhattisgarh possibly entered Telangana through Khammam, Warangal and Bhupalapalli dirstricts at the time of recent elections in the State.

Except for one Madavikoya alias Ravi, according to police circles, five naxals are said to be from Chhattisgarh. Kurusam Mangu, Badru, Bijapur district, is leading the team. Linga alias Rajesh, Madakamguda, Kunta taluque, Kovasi Gangadi, Mangathudi of Kusuma district and Pandu Manguludi of Bujapur district are other members.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Ramagundam Police Commissioner, V Satyanarayana said that in the wake of Chief Minister’s tour programme, they have pasted wall-posters of Maoist action team members in interior areas to avoid any untoward incidents.