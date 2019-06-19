Ramagundam cops seize 20 kg ganja

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Peddapalli: Ramagundam Commissionerate police busted a ganja supplying gang and arrested three persons. They seized 20 kg ganja worth Rs 2.5 lakh from them.

Producing the accused before media at NTPC police station on Wednesday, DCP (Administration) N Ashok Kumar explained modus operandi of the gang.

Based on reliable information that a car was parked at PK Ramaiah colony under NTPC police station limits, Ramagundam, Taskforce and special branch cops visited the spot and found three persons near the car.

They failed to show car documents which made cops find their movement suspicious. Police checked the car and found ganja packets.

Md Ahmed Pasha, Railwaygate, Kagaznagar, Ramesh Rai, Isgoan-9, Kagaznagar of Asifabad district and Sanjeet Mondal, Kunta of Odisha State were taken into custody immediately.

On questioning, they confessed that they were supplying ganja from Isgoan, Kagaznagar of Asifabad district to various parts in Peddapalli district.

Ahmed Pasha was earlier involved in ganja smuggling cases in Srirampur, Ramakrishnapur, Kagaznagar, Bellampalli, CCC Naspur of Mancherial district and Ramagundam of Peddapalli district.

DCP said with a view to amass money instantly, the accused began supplying ganja from Kagaznagar to Peddapali. Targeting students and youths, they supplied ganja in small packets at lower price.

They would increase the price for persons addicted to it, he said and advised youth and students not to spoil their lives using ganja.

Threatening to take severe action against ganja paddlers, DCP informed that PD Act was already invoked against two ganja smugglers for frequently involving the crime.