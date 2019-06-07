Ramagundam cops seize 40 sand tractors

By | Published: 12:32 am

Peddapalli: Ramagundam Commissionerate police seize 40 tractors engaged in illegal sand transportation and handed them over to Revenue Department officials.

Producing the tractors drivers and owners before the media persons in police headquarters in Godavarikhani on Friday, Commissioner of Police, V Satyanarayana explained the modus operandi of illegal sand transporters.

Based on reports published in vernacular news dailies about illegal sand mining, 12 special teams along with taskforce police was formed to check illegal sand mining in Commissionerate limits.

During a special drive carried out in Peddapalli and Mancherial districts, special teams seized 40 tractors in Sultanabad, Kalwasrirampur, Sundilla of Peddapalli district and Singapur, CCC Naspur, Mulkala, Hajipur, Tallagurijala, Kannepalli of Mancherial district, police stations limits.

Some people are taking to illegal smuggling of sand to make easy money. The cost for tractor sand is Rs 461 but illegal transporters have been shifting sand from rivers, rivulets and other water bodies without paying a single rupee. Moreover, they are collecting Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 for each tractor load from the public.

Satyanarayana interacted with owners and drivers of tractors, and warned to stay away from illegal activities. He said they could be book them under public property damage (PPD) Act, if found guilty.

