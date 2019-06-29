Ramagundam cops seize Rs 8 lakh worth fake cotton seed

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Peddapalli: Ramagundam police busted a racket of spurious cotton seeds and arrested nine persons. During the ride, police seized as many as four quintals of fake seeds worth Rs 8 lakh from their pocession.

Producing the accused before media, in Godavarikhani on Saturday, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana explained about the modus operandi of the gang. He said, based on reliable information, special team led by Circle Inspector Sathish conducted surprise inspection in Mandamarri, Kannepalli, and Bheemaram areas in Mancherial district and arrested the culrpits including Maguluri Samasiva Rao, Pallepadu of Kosgi mandal, Shabali Ramanaiah, Thippareddypalli of Rudraram mandal, Gollapudi Rosaiah, Karumanchi of Kurnool district who were manufacturing fake cotton seeds in Andhra Pradesh and selling them to farmers in Mancherial district.

Farmers, who belong to AP and settled in Mandamarri, Mancherial and Bellampalli areas, were also helping the spurious seed sellers. stating that there were another 20 person engaged in fake seed business, CP expressed confidence to curb the activity in coordination with agriculture officials.

Putta Subba Rao, Ganpur, Dichpalli mandal of Nizamabad district, Kondagorla Venkataiah, Veerapur of Bhimili, Kondagorla Pullaiah, Gandla Naresh, Adavala Rajkumar of Thandur mandal, Kota Umamaheshwar Rao, BV nagar of Gosipadu were also arrested.