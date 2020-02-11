Ramagundam CP confident of nabbing Radhika killer by Wednesday

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Karimnagar: Ramagundam Police Commissioner and Karimnagar in-charge commissioner V Satyanarayana has expressed confidence that the police would nab the killers of Mutha Radhika, an intermediate first year student, within 48 hours. The accused would be produced in the court by Wednesday evening, he asserted.

Unidentified persons slit Radhika’s throat at her Vidhyanagar residence here on Monday afternoon. Satyanaraya visited the spot on Tuesday and enquired about the incident during an interaction with police officers.

The case would be taken up in a specially-constituted fast track court for early conviction on the lines of Disha and Samatha cases, he said, adding that the police would write to higher officials in this regard.

Investigations are being carried out from three different angles by four teams. Besides investigating the phone call data of the victim, all technical evidences of the case are also being examined.

Talking about the scene of the offence, the CP said the accused may have made an attempt to rape the girl and killed her when she resisted.

They were also investigating from the robbery angle since the father of the deceased mentioned in the complaint that four tolas of gold and Rs 99,000 cash was missing from the house. The accused might have killed the girl when she put up a fight against the thieves from stealing gold ornaments and cash.

A youth had proposed to the girl some time ago but she had turned him down. The police have taken the youth into custody and are questioning him, the CP said.

