Ramagundam CP visits TS, Maharashtra border

Published: 10:09 pm

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Sathyanarayana said that precautionary security measures have been taken to avoid untoward incidents on the bordering areas of Telangana by coordinating with the police of neighbouring Maharashtra which goes to polls on Monday. He along with Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakshita K Murthy inspected a ferry point on the shores of Pranahita river at Arjunagutta village in Kotapalli mandal on Sunday.

Sathyanarayana said that four special and two greyhound parties were formed, besides combing and ambush operations were being carried out by having coordination with police mechanism of the Maharashtra for preventing untoward incidents in the bordering habitations. A total of 66 polling centres are located on borders of Telangana and Maharashtra, he added.

Additional DCP (AR) Sanjeev, Jaipur Assistant Commissioner of Police Venkat Reddy, AR ACP Nagaiah, Chennur Rural Inspector Nagaraju, Chennur town Inspector Pramod, Special Branch Inspector Satheesh and Kotapalli Sub-Inspector Ramesh were present.

