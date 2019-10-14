Ramagundam MLA stages dharna at RFCL

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Peddapalli: Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander on Monday staged a protest in front of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited, Godavarikhani, demanding that the officials recruit local youth for vacant posts in the plant. TRS activists and locals participated in the protest and raised slogans against the RFCL management.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that in order to put an end to urea shortage in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao invested Rs 300 crore (11 per cent share) in the reopening of RFCL. Though locals sacrificed their lands for the unit, plant officials were recruiting employees from other States, he alleged adding that while 199 staff were recruited from other States, only 24 locals were given the opportunity.

He along with Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar and MP B Venkatesh Netha made a representation to the Union government and Minister concerned on several occasions requesting them to provide employment to local youths. “Despite our representations, RFCL officials are filling various posts with people from other States. So, I decided to stage the protest,” he said.

The MLA withdrew his protest after RFCL General Manager Rajan Thaper gave a written undertaking to cancel job notification issued by RFCL, fill 90 per cent permanent and contract posts with local people and outsourced posts with land oustees.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .