Ramagundam MLA takes green challenge forward

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: The #HaraHaiToBharaHai green challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar has been garnering massive support from all sections of the society, with political leaders, artistes and social activists participating in the campaign by planting saplings in large numbers across Telangana.

Accepting the green challenge thrown by TRS (Australia) president Narender, Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chandra planted three saplings at his camp office. The MLA, in turn, nominated five persons — Tamil Nadu MLA Ch Shekhar, actor and TV personality Bithiri Sathi, ‘Siddhartha’ movie fame RK Naidu, Ramagundam Municipal Commissioner Srinivasa Rao and (argiii 2) GM Narayana.

Calling upon the people to plant saplings, the MLA said there was a need to reduce pollution.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .