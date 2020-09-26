Ramagundam police bust online gambling gang

The modus operandi, initially, appeared to be foolproof. Uthuri Srikanth of Malkapur gained tremendous knowledge in online gambling and devised his own method of earning money.

Peddapalli: The diploma course drop-out had all the entrepreneurial skills and the zeal to pursue his dreams. But not in the right direction. The ingenuity with which Srikanth pursued his dreams of earning easy money by a novel and innovative way, worked for sometime. But the Ramagundam police smelt a rat and moved in to expose his unique modus operandi. Srikanth and four of his accomplices were arrested with their online gambling racket getting busted on Friday.

The modus operandi, initially, appeared to be foolproof. Uthuri Srikanth of Malkapur gained tremendous knowledge in online gambling and devised his own method of earning money. As playing Rummy, a popular cards game, is banned in Telangana, he devised a way of working his way through online game portal – The Rummy Culture. He began using apps that could fake his location. In effect, the apps he used showed as if he was playing from areas where playing online card games was not banned. Secondly, his ingenuity was in using three mobiles at a time spoofing his locations to play the rummy game.

The online games portal would allow a game of rummy only if six persons were playing. Generally, the game app would pick up players at random from across the globe, but Srikanth hit upon a novel way to beat this rule of six players. He would start playing the game with three mobile phones logged in. In effect, he would pose as three persons to play the game. And one of his accomplices would log in with another set of three more phones and that would mean a set of six players would be playing the game. The multi-player role was to ensure winning chances, DCP N Ashok Kumar who supervised the busting of the gang said.

However, there was a hitch. He needed to have differet mobiles which had different phone numbers. For this he used to hire mobile phone connections from unemployed youth in the locality by paying Rs 2000 to them for a fixed period which could extend up to a week or a fortnight. They were to hand over their aadhaar card numbers, PAN cards and bank account details etc. Srikanth would use these phones as long as the software allowed the the users to play rummy online. If the system detected that same mobiles were used, he would use fresh mobiles which were rented again, Ashok Kumar explained.

Srikanth was believed to have earned not less than Rs 20 lakhs, but a closer scrutiny of his bank accounts would give the exact figure, Ashok Kumar said. The arrested man was so resourceful that he had contacted a software company to design an app for organising online rummy game on his own. He spent Rs 20 lakh and had even got a company, RGSC Online game and Technology Pvt Ltd registered with the RoC to take up online gaming, police investigations have revealed. He got CCTV cameras fixed at his guest house to ward off any possibility of a police raid. The police have seized four mobile phones, a QR code reader and a wifi equipment from the guest house, where gambling was being organised.

