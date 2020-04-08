Ramagundam police register case against Indonesian group

By | Published: 8:31 pm 8:33 pm

Peddapalli: The Ramagundam Commissionerate police registered cases against 10 Indonesian preachers who had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation and the Imam of a local mosque for violating various laws of the land including the Foreigners Act and spreading Coronavirus in Ramagundam.

They have been booked under section 420, 269, 270, 188 of IPC, section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, 51 (b) of Disaster Management Act 2005, and section 14 (1) (b), 7, 13, 14 (c) of the Foreigners Act 1946.

According to Ramagundam Circle Inspector Karunakar Rao, the Indonesian group landed in Ramagundam from Delhi by Sampark Kranthi express on March 14. Subsequently, they offered prayers in a local mosque before travelling to Karimnagar town.

Though the Indonesians were aware that they were infected by Coronavirus, the foreigners intentionally visited Ramagundam to spread the virus, Karunakar Rao said, adding that they came to Indian on tourist visas and participated in missionary programmes violating visa norms.

It may be recalled that Karimnagar police had also registered cases against the 10 Indonesians on April 6. Besides the 10 foreigners, five local people who assisted them were also booked for violating varioius laws and spreading Coronavirus in Kariamnagar town.

Based on the complaint by Indrasena Reddy, Special Branch CI, Town-I police registered the case.

