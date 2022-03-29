Ramagundam police to give free coaching to police job aspirants

Peddapalli: Ramagundam police commissionerate officials have decided to give free coaching to the aspirants preparing for Sub-Inspector and constable posts.

To support poor students and unemployed youth preparing for various police jobs, commissionerate police in association with Singareni Collieries Companies Limited (SCCL) has decided to give free coaching.

Commissioner of Police, S Chandrashekhar Reddy, in a statement, asked the aspirants to submit their details at their nearby police stations. Advising the job aspirants to utilize the opportunity, CP informed to announce details about coaching place and time very soon.

