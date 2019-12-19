Ramagundam police to train girls in self-defense

By | Published: 12:17 am

Peddapalli: In the wake of increasing attacks on women in State, Ramagundam commissionerate police have decided to give training in self-defense to girl students. Commissioner of Police, V Satyanarayana informed this while participating in women awareness programme organised by police department at Rangampalli of Peddapalli on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner opined that undergoing training in self-defense tactics was necessary for women. It would help them protect themselves from miscreants. Hence the police have decided to give training to girl students studying in both government and private school and colleges in commissionerate limits.

Telangana government is taking a number of steps for the safety of women. Besides dial 100, Hawk eye app was also made available to women to deal with unforeseen circumstances. On the other hand, SHE teams in mufti have been moving in crowded areas like bus stands, railway stations and other places and providing protection to women by detaining eve-teasers.

Local MLA D Manohar Reddy, Peddapalli DCP Ravinder, ACP Habib Khan, CIs Pradeep Kumar (Peddapalli), and Mahender (Sultanabad), traffic CI Baburao, SIs and others participated in the awareness programme.

