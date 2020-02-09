Ramagundam team wins first runner up award in NTPC PC Convention

By | Published: 10:40 pm

Peddapalli: NTPC-Ramagundam team (Sankalp Professional Circle) got first runner up award at NTPC Professional Circle Convention 2020 held at NTPC-Khargone on Saturday.

The team comprising STG Ravikanth, YSL Prasanna, V Satish Chandra and M Vamsi Krishna was declared first runner up. Team’s topic – Digitization for Flexibilization was well appreciated by the jury. Director (HR), NTPC, Saptarshi Roy presented the awards to the winners. A total of 16 teams from across NTPC participated in the competition organised by corporate BE department. NTPC-Ramagundam/ Telangana family congratulates Sankalp PC members for their outstanding performance.

