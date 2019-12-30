Ramagundam thermal power plant to get clearance soon

By | Published: 12:18 am

Peddapalli: Dilemma over the continuation of Ramagundam B Thermal Power Project is going to be cleared within a few days. Central Electricity Authority team, which inspected the plant recently, reportedly informed to announce its decision in the first week of January 2020.

Though the plant officials claimed that CEA team responded positively for continuation of the plant, pollution and over expenditure are likely to be main hurdles for the future of the station. CEA, last year, has decided to close old power units which crossed 25 years on the grounds of over expenditure and causing damage to pollution. Though a few outdated power stations have been identified across the country, two units Kothagudem and Ramagundam are identified in Telangana.

Though Ramagundam unit has been functioned according to CEA norms, it crossed 50 years. The then Chief Minister Kasu Brammananda Reddy laid foundation for B Thermal power station on July 19, 1965 and named as Jawarharlal Nehru Thermal Power station. The CEA team examined different parameters by interacting with plant officials. According to norms, it should be below 3000 KC/KW. 2,630 KW/KW has been recorded in the plant.

Suspended Particulate Matter (SPM) of the plant should be below 100. SPM of Ramagundam plant is 91. Central Pollution Control Board method it should be below 600 and the recording was arouind 475 in CPCB method.

The production cost of a unit of power should be Rs 4.40. However, it costs Rs 4.50 in B thermal plant. Recently, Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) is updated by spending Rs 100 crore. Plant should be able to function upto 2026 to get the expenditure back, plant engineers explained to CEA team. They assured to take decision by discussing the matter with higher officials, it is learnt.

Thought a majority of the old power units were already closed, B Thermal station has been continued due to its updated functioning methods.

