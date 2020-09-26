Ramagundam youth builds power paraglider

Adepu Arjun, a railway employee, built the machine by spending Rs 15 lakh

Peddapalli: A strong desire to achieve something has persuaded a youth to fabricate a power paraglider. The youth made a successful solo flying that lasted for 20 minutes, much to the surprise of his friends and relatives recently.

Adepu Arjun, aged around 30 years fabricated the paraglider on his own by struggling for three years. A B.Com graduate, Arjun got a job in railways in 2013 and was working as a mechanic in C&W department, Ramagundam. He lives in Ramagundam railway quarters.

Not satisfied with the job, Arjun began to think about innovations. Passionate about adventure activities especially flying, Arjun frequently visited Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, Tripura and Meghalaya to take part in mountaineering, and paragliding.

Over a period of time, he got an idea about paragliding in normal areas. Without wasting time, he had begun efforts to fabricate a paraglider. To get more knowledge about paragliding and other adventure activities, he joined in WhatsApp group of retired Army employees, pilots, paragliders and national sportspersons. He read voraciously on making of paragliders and later, he bought instruments from America and Italy by spending Rs 15 lakh.

Using a Simonini Mini-3 Engine, Galaxy Wing and a propeller he made the paraglider which can fly for about two hours. A quintal weight it could carry about 150 to 270 kg. So, two persons could easily fly up to the height of 100 feet. Speaking to Telangana Today, Arjun said he visits Himachal Pradesh twice in a year to take part in paragliding. In order to introduce flying adventure in the State, he brought power paraglider here and flew. Except water boating, there was no other adventure activity in Telangana. Local youth would know about paragliding if flying events were conducted in the State. Moreover, tourism would also be developed in the State.

