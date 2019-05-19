Ramakrishna bags chess title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: J Ramakrishna from Andhra Bank won the Third IGMSA Fide Rating Chess tournament by bagging 8.5 points from nine rounds in the event held at Oasis School, Raidurg on Sunday.

In the final round, he defeated P Uday Kiran (AP) to emerge champion. Bharat Kumar Reddy from Telangana bagged the runner-up title with 7. 5 points. 10 players were initially tied for the third place. A Balakishan of Karnataka won the second-runner up in a tie break.

The winner Ramakrishna received a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and runner-up Bharat Kumar bagged Rs 35,000 while Balakishan took home Rs 30,000.

Top 10: 1. J Ramakrishna (Andhra Bank) (8.5); 2. P Bharat Kumar Reddy (TS) (7.5); 3. A Balakishan (Karnataka); 4. J Saranya (TN), 5. M Nikhil (AP); 6. Chinnam Vaishnavi (AP); 7. M Rithvik Raja (TS); 8. S Saikrishna (TS); 9. Chilkuri Sai Varshith (AP), 10. Biswal Sagar (ODI) (7 Points each).

