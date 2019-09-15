Ramana Murthy aims for Guinness World Record

By | Published: 4:40 pm 4:41 pm

The UK Telugu Association (UKTA), in association with The Bhavan (UK), Vennam Foundation (USA) and Swaranidhi (India) presents the ‘Sound of Music’ — a non-stop 63-hour marathon of 72 Melakarta Ragas of Indian music, the fulcrum world music, to attain the Guinness World Record. The event wherein such an attempt is being made by ‘Swara Veenapani’ Vogeti Naga Venkata Ramana Murthy, founder chairman of Swarnanidhi, will be held from September 30 from 5 am to October 2 9 pm to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The event is being held at The Bhavan in West Kensington, London.

For further details, contact +91 9848498344, email to [email protected] or [email protected]; or log on to www.ukta.org.uk, www.swaranidhi.org or https://www.facebook.com/SwaraVeenapani.