Ramana Rao leaves indelible mark in volleyball

Hyderabad: Seventy-four-year-old Arikapudi Ramana Rao has a distinguished career in volleyball. As a player, Ramana left an indelible mark and on retirement he stamped his authority as a reliable coach. He was rewarded with Arjuna and Dronacharya Awards for his immense contribution as a player and as a coach.

In his formative days in ZPH School, Ramana Rao was active in all sports but he was attracted to volleyball in 1964 after joining Hindu College in Guntur. “It was late Kodandaramiah who spotted a talent in me. He encouraged me to take to volleyball although I was good in basketball also.”

Within a short period of time, Ramana Rao took the ascent with his fine blocking at the net. The young player realised if he was to make a career in volleyball then playing in Hyderabad would be the best option. “Hyderabad was the nursery of Indian volleyball those days. Obviously, I thought if I wanted to nurture my dreams then the best place was this city. I decided to come to Hyderabad after my graduation and joined P&T so that I could play in the leagues.”

Since P&T did not have a strong team, Ramana Rao soon joined South Central Railways in 1967. “It was here I could hone my skills. I could represent Indian Railways in the national championship.” In 1970, Ramana Rao even got to play for the country. “Playing for the country was my biggest dream. I became a much better player as I could play alongside Balwant Singh, Shyam Sundar Rao and others. Baloo was one of the finest players. He was a complete package,” he said.

Growing in stature, Ramana soon moved to Madras (now Chennai) to play for State Bank of India. “I played and led Tamil Nadu for good number of years. The State team for the first time won the National Championship in 1975-76 at Tiruchirapalli. Around this time, I also got the Arjuna Award.”

Interestingly, Ramana Rao never got to play in Asian Games. “For some reasons or other I could not play both the 1970 and 1974 Asian Games. For the 1970 Asian Games, the rift between Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the federation deprived us the participation. The second time, I had to pull out at the last-minute because of injury.”

The knee injury finally forced Ramana Rao to quit the game. But his interest in volleyball continued as he emerged as outstanding student in the NIS course in Bangalore in 1980. He was to be drafted into the support staff of the Indian team which had his ‘guru’ Kodandaramiah as chief coach. “I was fortunate as it was a big learning experience for me and I could easily make a mark as a coach.”

Ramana Rao was made the head coach for the Indian men’s team at the Asian volleyball championships at Perth in 1991 and even got the Dronacharya award in 1990-91. But the biggest honour came when he became the first Indian volleyball coach to qualify as FIVB Instructor. “I went on to conduct the International coaches’ courses in 50 countries in Asian and African continents. I was also nominated as a member AVC Coaches Committee of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) from the year 1993-1997.”

