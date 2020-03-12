Ramco Systems introduces thermal scanning for COVID-19

By | Published: 7:38 pm 8:39 pm

Chennai: As World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic, Chennai-based Ramco Systems introduced thermal scanning technology to help companies across the globe fight the virus outbreak.

Ramco’s Innovation lab in Singapore, funded by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) has come up with a solution that equips advanced facial recognition and thermal scanning technology to identify the temperatures of the employees marking their attendance.

According to the company, in case, the temperature is concerning and is above normal levels, the HR receives a mail.

This communication is real-time and the HR can track the movements of the affected employee. Such information will also be helpful to the government and can aid in the process of contact-tracing.

This technology can be availed across the globe after the official announcement on March 17 in Singapore.

With most companies revaluating their biometric attendance system due to the risk of spreading the virus, this facial recognition and thermal scanning system will act as the perfect solution, the company said.

As of Thursday, the overall coronavirus death toll globally was 4,620 with 123,825 confirmed cases.

In India, 73 individuals were diagnosed with the deadly COVID-19.

WHO said on Wednesday that the coronavirus outbreak can be characterized as a “pandemic” as the virus spreads increasingly worldwide.

WHO’s report showed the virus infects people of all ages, among which older people and those with underlying medical conditions are at a higher risk of getting infected.