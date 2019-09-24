By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: For N Ramesh it is another occasion to celebrate as the Athletic Federation of India (AFI) has given the green to signal to accompany sprinter Dutee Chand as personal coach for the World Athletic Championship that will be held in Doha, Qatar from September 26 to Oct 6. “It is a huge honour. For Dutee, it will be a big opportunity to run against elite athletes in the World Championship,’’ said Ramesh to accompany Dutee for Doha.

