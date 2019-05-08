‘Ramji Gang’ behind Vanasthalipuram robbery case?

By | Published: 1:43 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police suspect the role of an interstate attention diversion gang from Tamil Nadu behind the attention diversion case reported at the Axis Bank ATM centre near Panama crossroads in Vanasthalipuram. The gang, known as ‘Ramji Gang’ is learned to have been involved in similar offences in Chennai and Bengaluru.

According to sources, the gang, which operates from Tamil Nadu, mostly has five to seven members who are ‘professionals’ in attention diversion cases. Their modus operandi is similar to that followed by the offenders who looted cash at the ATM centre in Vanasthalipuram.

“They can loot people in public places with ease. They can divert the attention of people in cars and flee with cash and other valuables,” police said, adding that they had followed a similar modus operandi in Chennai and Bengaluru as well.

Police also suspect that local gangs also could have joined hands with the interstate gang to commit the offence in Hyderabad. The gang seemed to be well informed about the time of the cash to be dispensed, details of the cash-carrying vehicles and others and easily walked away with the cash box from the car to escape in an auto-rickshaw.

Police suspect five persons to have been involved in the recent offence. It is yet to be known if the gang is still in the city. The Rachakonda police have formed more than 20 special teams including the Special Operations Team, local police and technical teams to crack the case at the earliest.

It was on Tuesday morning that the gang diverted the attention of the cash dispensing staff and decamped with about Rs.58 lakh from the cash transporting vehicle at the Axis Bank ATM centre at Panama crossroads.

They diverted the attention of the security officer saying they had dropped some cash on the road in the process of cash dispensing. When he got down from the cash dispensing vehicle to pick up the cash, the thieves opened the door of the vehicle and decamped with the cash.