Ramji Gang detained under PD Act in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat issued orders detaining four members of the inter-State Ramji Gang from Tamil Nadu under the Preventive Detention Act.

In May, the kingpin of the gang Deepak alias Deepu along with Thangaraj, Yogaraj, Suresh and their associates targeted the cash loading crew of Axis Bank ATM at Panama crossroads in Vanasthalipuram. They had strewn few currency notes on the road beside the cash dispensing vehicle and told the ATM staff about the same. When the staff started picking up the currency notes, the gang decamped with Rs 58.9 lakh from the cash dispensing vehicle. A case was booked at Vanasthalipuram in this regard.

After committing the crime, the gang headed to their hometown. They spent part of the robbed money apart from procuring 15 kg of marijuana. While returning to Hyderabad to sell the marijuana to customers here, police nabbed the gang in the city.

In order to prevent them from committing such offences further, the gang was detained under the PD Act. The order was executed at the Central Prison in Cherlapally where they have been currently lodged.

