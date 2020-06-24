Ramky launches Chhattisgarh’s largest solid waste management plant

By | Business Bureau | Published: 4:35 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL), an environment management services company, launched Chhattisgarh’s largest solid waste management plant with a capacity of managing 700 tons of waste per day in Raipur. The plant was inaugurated by Bhupesh Bhagel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

As per a 15-year contract between the Municipal Corporation of Raipur and Delhi MSW Solution (A Ramky Company), the treatment plant has been set up in Sakri, a district located at 15 km North of Raipur city.

The plant is spread across 67 acres of land. The company has also built a processing plant and scientific landfill at the location and Ramky is currently operating as per PPP (Public Private Partnership) model. The total project cost is Rs 197 crores, of which Rs 127 crores has been used in setting up the processing plant.

Commenting on the inauguration of the plant, Masood Mallick, joint MD of REEL, said, “This facility marks a milestone in the progressive trajectory of Chhattisgarh as it holds the potential to be the State’s first waste-to-power generation plant.”

