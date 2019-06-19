Ramky strengthens Board

By | Business bureau | Published: 8:49 pm

Hyderabad: Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited appointed new directors to its Board. The company also announced four additions to its independent management team in the newly created joint managing director, CFO, chief human resources officer, and head of Legal and Compliance roles who all will be under the overall leadership of M Goutham Reddy as CEO & MD.

B S Shantharaju will serve as independent chairman of the Board. Narayan Seshadri will also join as an independent director. Lim Hwee Hua, Sanjay Nayar and Rupen Jhaveri will be the other non-executive directors on the Board. Masood Mallick has joined REEL’s management team as joint managing director overseeing operations of the company globally across all business verticals and Anil Khandelwal has joined as CFO and joint managing director.

In addition, Shujath Bin Ali has joined as head of Legal and Compliance and Sujiv Nair has joined as CHRO. Messrs. Mallick and Khandelwal will also join the Company’s Board of Directors.

Shantharaju commented, “REEL’s comprehensive and cost-effective set of environmental services and solutions are playing an important role in helping India and other emerging markets address critical waste management needs.”

