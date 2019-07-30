Ram’s disappearing act puzzles insiders

By | Published: 6:38 pm

For a stupendous blockbuster like ‘iSmart Shankar’, the absence of the hero Ram in the boisterous celebrations has turned into a very big controversy. At the same time, it is a big blow to his ardent fans who have been waiting for such a thunderous victory. iSmart Shankar has broken the silence of Ram and made director Puri Jagannadh shatter several previous records.

Trade pundits say that ‘iSmart Shankar’ is not a hit in the advertisements alone, but a miraculous hit at the box office with staggering figures of revenue stunning competitors. Fans in particular look forward to hailing the hero of such miserable hits. But, Ram disappeared from the centre stage. Film circuit is full of rumours about a tiff between Charmi and Ram on the full remuneration. But, as a senior director and producer, Puri would not have overlooked such formalities.

Whatever may be the reasons, Ram’s distance from the film’s celebrations have definitely left eyebrows raised. There is also news that he will return in a couple of days. Till now after the release of iSmart Shankar’, only director Puri and Charmi have been seen taking part in the film’s success meets. Maybe, the star may return to appease his fans.