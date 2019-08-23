Ramya Krishna keen on performance-driven roles

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Known for her glamour-oriented roles, Ramya Krishna ruled the roost for about two decades till Narasimha released. With its astounding success in South India at the box office, she made a rapid headway into the headlines as the best performer and attained the status of an all-time great actor. From then on, Ramya’s career graph has been on upward tick.

However, in the series of award-winning performances, it would be the role of Sivagami in Baahubali which would become one of most memorable roles till date. Quiz her about the iconic character and she is quick to admit, ”

When an actor is focussed only on performance-oriented roles, it is easy to figure out what script to choose. But, getting characters like Sivagami is unexpected. Not only my character, films like Baahubali are also always far from expectations. They do not happen every time. To portray such a role has been a great milestone in my journey.”

It’s understandable that roles like these don’t come often, which is why the actor now has to think carefully when accepting scripts. “Every time, we cannot look forward to roles like ‘Sivagami’. It is not a feast of everyday. Writers and directors are also making a conscious effort to create multi-faceted characters. Of course, I did few roles in the past also, well before Baahubali which won me a sublime image, but not as much as Sivagami,” says Ramya Krishna. So, what exactly is she looking for in her future projects?

“I don’t want to strain myself by waiting for heavy roles all the time. If the story really carries weight, the roles will add to it. Today’s directors are coming up with novel concepts in different genres. Cinema of present age is defying routine stuff and opening up the window for exclusive content. I believe I can find my own niche in this developing films,” signs off Ramya Krishna.

