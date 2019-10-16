Ramya Krishnan in Akash Puri’s Romantic

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Ramya Krishna is all set to cast her magic yet again.The actor, whose every appearance on the silver screen generates a lot of interest not just among her fans but also across the industry and movie goers, will be seen in a full-length role in the movie Romantic.

For the movie which stars Akash Puri, son of celebrated movie maker, Puri Jagannadh, the Baahubali actor will be joining the shoot which is presently in progress in Hyderabad.Apart from Akash Puri, Romantic, being directed by Anil Paduri, has Ketika Sharma in the lead.

The first look of the movie was recently released and it garnered a huge positive response. The other cast includes Makarand Deshpande, Uttej and Sunaina.Touted to be an intense romantic entertainer, it has music composed by Sunil Kashyap while Naresh is handling the cinematography.

After a blockbuster like iSmart Shankar, Puri Jagannadh and Charmi Kaur are producing Romantic under Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Puri Connects banners. Lyrics have been penned by Bhaskarabhatla and Junaid Siddiqui has taken the responsibility of editing.