Ramya Krishna’s special offer to Puri & co?

By | Published: 10:28 pm

She is not the run-of -the- mill actor but a star with a larger than- life image. Ramya Krishna is known for her grace and versatility, besides the impression she had carved out on the Telugu silver screen. She captured the imagination and inspired fans as a young starlet during her formative years.

The second phase of her career, too, augured well for her in the Telugu film industry as she gained immense popularity and immortality with her performance as Sivagami in the masterpiece called Baahubali. Over time, she has turned out to be an indispensable actor in the south Indian cinema scape.

With too many film offers, Ramya Krishna has become busy these days. Her remuneration for her role as Sivagami in the Rajamouli’s directorial touched a new high. It is learnt that she is being paid between Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh per day, based on the production house. Roughly, it would be around Rs 1 crore for 15 days.

The industry grapevine has it that she made a special offer to director Puri Jagannadh to come on board. Ramya is playing a crucial role in the upcoming movie Romantic in which Puri’s son Akash Puri is the protagonist. The movie is being jointly produced by Puri and his partner Charmee Kaur.

Ramya Krishna will also have a special role in the next movie titled Fighter which is also Puri’s directorial under the home banner Puri Connects. It is learnt that Ramya has signed both the movies for half of the remuneration she usually takes. However, the development can be attributed to the close ties that Ramya’s family and Puri have had for the past several years. Ramya’s husband Krishna Vamsi is a good friend of puri Jagannadh.

