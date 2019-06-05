Ramzan celebrated with religious fervour in Nalgonda

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Nalgonda/Suryapet: Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in towns and village of erstwhile Nalgonda district with religious fervour on Wednesday marking the end of month of Ramzan.

Large number of Muslims participated in the special prayers at ‘Eidgahs’ in towns and villages in Suryapet and Nalgonda district. Muslims dressed up in their traditional attire were seen exchanging greetings after the prayers.

In Suryapet, the Minister for Power G Jagadish Reddy and Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav participated in Ramzan special prayers at Eidgah on Jangaon Road and conveyed wishes to Muslims.

Jagadish Reddy said Eid-ul-Fitr was an auspicious festival celebrated by Muslims as Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of Holy Quran in the month of Ramzan. Fasting in Ramzan also teaches people to lead a disciplined life.

In Nalgonda, Nalgonda MP elect N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy also participated in special prayers at ‘Edgah’ on Munugode Road in the town.

Bhupal Reddy toured old city area of Nalgonda and conveyed his wishes to Muslims by visiting their houses.