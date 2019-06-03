Ramzan gifts distributed to 1,100 Muslims in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Mancherial: MLA N Diwakar Rao said that TRS-led government was giving paramount importance for the welfare of minority communities. He was addressing a gathering after distributing Ramzan gifts to 1,100 poor Muslims here on Monday.

He was joined by Municipal Chairperson M Vasundara.

Rao said the government was giving away gifts for helping the economically weaker sections in celebrating their festivals. He added that it was implementing various innovative welfare schemes like no other State in the country.

Municipal Vice-Chairman Nalla Shankar, Nadipelli Charitable Trust Chairman N Vijith Kumar, Councilors of various wards, leaders of TRS and elders of Muslim religion were present.

