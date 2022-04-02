Ramzan month to begin from Monday in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:39 PM, Sat - 2 April 22

Hyderabad: The month of Ramzan will begin from Sunday, as the crescent moon which marks the beginning of the Ramzan has been sighted in different parts of the country, the moon sighting committee announced on Saturday evening.

The first roza (fasting) will be on Sunday. The ‘Markazi Ruet e Hilal Committee’, (central moon sighting committee) which met at the Hussaini building at Moazzam Jahi Market said the new moon was sighted in various parts of the country.

