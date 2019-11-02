Rana Daggubati lifts up spirits of Hyderabad FC debutants

By | Published: 7:18 pm

For actor Rana Daggubati, it was an occasion to interact with the players for the first time on Friday after he joined the Indian Super League (ISL) debutants Hyderabad Football Club as the franchise’s co-owner.

“Finally happy to meet them and they are great guys all of them, and they’re super charged about the first home game,” he had said.

The other co-owners are Varun Tripuraneni and Vijay Madduri. Rana had joined the HFC as one of the owners as he thought Hyderabad has a great legacy with the sport.

“This team, therefore, is a chance to rekindle that legacy,” he said at the time of joining the club.

Tripuraneni, co-owner of HFC who has worked with Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC in the past, had said the Rana would be an inspiration to the team.

“Having Rana Daggubati associate with the HFC is a huge boost for the team and its following. What’s more exciting is to see Rana being so committed to building a strong team,” he said.

