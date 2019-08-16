Ranarangam gives Sharwa another success

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Sharwanand’s latest film Ranarangam hit the big screens amidst sky-high expectations. The film was directed by Sudheer Varma and also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Kajal Agarwal in lead roles. The movie unit held a success meet today and here’s what they had to say. Sharwanand thanked the producer for not backing down in terms of budget. He further added that Sudheer Varma’s screenplay is another big asset to the film. Stupendous work from the cinematographer and music composer added a whole new layer to the film. Ranarangam is gaining more momentum, he said.

The director, Sudheer Varma said that Ranarangam opened to the best reports when compared to his previous films. He added that the film has rich production and technical values. He further said that mass audience are lapping up the film.

Producer PDV Prasad said that audience are enjoying the film. He said that Sharwanand is seen in a mass role for the first time after Prasthanam. The film garnered good collections on its opening day and is expected to gain more support going forward, he said. Actor Raja thanked the director Sudheer Varma for giving him a strong role. He further added that everyone in his circle liked the film.