Ranasthalam movie’s first look launched

By | Published: 7:44 pm

The first look of the upcoming movie Ranasthalam has been unveiled by Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, she said, “I am very proud to launch the first look of Ranasthalam as it is being made by people of our region. I wish the movie will be a success and impresses audiences,” she said.

Directed by Aadi Aravala, the movie is being produced under the banner Srilakshmi Arts Creations with the presentation of Santosh Anjineyulu. The movie features Raj and Shaalu. Music is being rendered by Raj Kiran.