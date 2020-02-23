Ranbir Kapoor to go ‘single’

By | Published: 6:22 pm

Ranbir Kapoor has turned brand ambassador for menswear SINGLE, which is the newest brand of Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd.

Single’s Spring Summer 2020 collection comprises of various t-shirt styles such as typo tees, ombre, tie and dye and pop colour tees that can be teamed effortlessly with denims, joggers, shorts and easy casual shirts, that the brand has to offer.

The season’s campaign consists of a series of images of Ranbir Kapoor depicting the many facets of the ultimate ‘Single’ guy.

Elaborating on his collaboration, Ranbir Kapoor said, “When it comes to style – I believe comfort is key. ‘Single’ is a brand that embodies my sense of style and at the same time gives every man the opportunity to up their style quotient while unwittingly becoming the cynosure.”