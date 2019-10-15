Ranbir’s advice made lot of sense to Alia

By | Published: 4:05 pm

Alia Bhatt said when Kalank tanked at the box office, she was heartbroken that her hard work didn’t pay-off immediately, but an advice from actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor helped change her perspective. Kalank was an ambitious period drama starring Alia, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Khemu.

“Strangely, I was really okay the day it happened. I had seen the film a day before and I knew what was going to happen. Though I didn’t think it will be going to be hit by a truck. Later on when I thought about it, what really broke my heart is, if you work really hard, it’ll always pay-off. But it didn’t. That felt scary.” The actor said, she was talking to Ranbir who gave her an advise which “made a lot of sense” to her.

“He said, you put in the hard work, it doesn’t have to pay-off immediately. It’ll pay off in your life, someday. That’s what it means to be a hardworking actor or a person. Someday, the goodness will come to you in another film. Talking about her next project Sadak 2 with her father as the director, the 26-year-old actor said she often wonders if she has managed to develop the director-actor relationship with Mahesh Bhatt “or is it still that he’s my father?” “I am still confused and I think by the end of the film, I will realise what was our director-actor relationship.

But he is an absolute delight to work with. It’s unbelievable how clear he is. His energy transcends all of us. He doesn’t sit behind the monitor. He’s just behind the camera, near the actors. I was doing an emotional scene and I didn’t plan to cry but I just started crying. He started crying while I was and I felt him cry and I broke out of the moment for a second and was like ‘that’s my Dad crying, I can’t see him cry’ and I started crying even more!” she added.Alia said the experience of working on the film made her connect with her father more and it became her biggest takeaway from Sadak 2.