Ranchi Test: India lose three batsmen in first session on opening day  

India lost opener Mayank Agarwal (10), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and skipper Virat Kohli (12)

South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis, left, runs to celebrate with Anrich Nortje, right, the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli during the third and last cricket test match between India and South Africa in Ranchi

Ranchi: Electing to bat, India struggled to 71 for three at lunch on the opening day of the third and final Test against South Africa, here on Saturday.

India lost opener Mayank Agarwal (10), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and skipper Virat Kohli (12) with South Africa pacers finally giving a good account of themselves. Rohit Sharma (38) and vice captain Ajinkya Rahane (11) were at the crease when the lunch break was taken.

India lead the series 2-0, having won in Visakhapatnam and Pune.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 71 for 3 in 23 overs. (R Sharma batting 38, Kagiso Rabada 2/15, Anrich Nortje 1/28)