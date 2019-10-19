Ranchi Test: Rohit makes another century, India take tea at 205/3   

By | Published: 2:31 pm

Ranchi: Rohit Sharma hit his third century of the series to take India to 205 for three at tea on the opening day of the third and final Test against South Africa, here on Saturday.

India lost opener Mayank Agarwal (10), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and skipper Virat Kohli (12) in the morning session after electing to bat.

Rohit (108), who scored two centuries in the opening Test in Visakhapatnam, and vice captain Ajinkya Rahane (74) have added 166 runs in the unfinished fourth wicket partnership.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 205 for 3 in 52 overs. (R Sharma batting 108, A Rahane batting 74; Kagiso Rabada 2/54, Anrich Nortje 1/42).