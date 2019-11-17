Randeep, Farah come together to discuss cinema trends

By | Published: 4:19 pm

Actors Randeep Hooda and Seema Pahwa along with filmmakers Farah Khan, Mansi Jain and actor-producer Anuraag Malhan came together to talk about the trends in Indian cinema. In the last few years, the audience saw Hindi films moving towards realism besides focussing on the interiors of India.

Asked about this change, Farah, popular for making entertaining larger-than-life films, said: “Change is always good and is necessary. I think all sorts of cinema should co-exist. Different types of films should be made. Larger-than-life films… some are bad films and some good. The same goes for the real films. Real films should also be entertaining. It’s a good trend though this trend was there in the ’70s and ’80s also. Filmmakers like Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Shyam Benegal used to make them and they were commercially successful films.”

Another trend seen in Hindi cinema is reinterpretation of old classics. Randeep pointed out that as far as human stories are concerned, there are only four kinds of stories possible.

“Love story between two people, love story between three people, revenge and journey — internal or external. So, I think the stories are the same. They are classics because they were great stories to begin with, but times have changed and so has technology. The same relationships have different interpretations now. You should remake the classics as long as you make them well, as long as you have a thematic change or what represents today’s society in terms of technology like there is social media now which was not present then. If you incorporate them smartly, the newer generation should be able to be privy to those thematic issues,” he said during the panel discussion organised by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films.