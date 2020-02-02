Ranga Rao set to be TOA president

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:39 pm

Hyderabad: Eighty-six-year-old and veteran administrator Prof. K Ranga Rao is set to be elected the president of the Telangana Olympic Association (TOA) as the nominations of IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, and AP Jithender Reddy, former member of Parliament, were rejected by the returning officer Justice (retd) B Chandra Kumar on Saturday.

Both Ranjan and Jithender Reddy are set to take the issue to the court. However, with elections set to be held on February 9 and the last date for withdrawals of nominations is on Monday, the road has been cleared for Ranga Rao as the president of the State Olympic body.

Meanwhile, Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwara Reddy said that Minister for Sports V Srinivas Goud will shortly implement the new Sports Code with immediate effect which rules out administrators over the age of 70 to contest or officiate in the state Olympic bodies. The new sports code will also bar administrators holding the office for more than twice.

Elections will be held for other posts on February 9.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.