Ranga Reddy: ACB raids Tahsildar’s house, office

Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday conducted searches at the office and residence of V Lavanya, Tahsildar of Keshampet mandal in Ranga Reddy district in connection with a bribe case.

The raids were carried after ACB officials detained Kondurgu Village Revenue Officer (VRO) M Antaiah alias Anantaiah after he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 4 lakh in a soft drinks shop in front of the Tahsildar office at the afternoon from a complainant Mamidipally Bhaskar.

A press release from the ACB said Lavanya allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 8 lakh. Of the total bribe amount, Antaiah accepted Rs 4 lakh from Bhaskar, a resident of Keshampet, for updating online his land admeasuring acres 9.07 guntas in survey number 85/a. Out of the Rs 8 lakh bribe amount, Rs 5 lakh was meant for Lavanya and Rs 3 lakh for Antaiah, the release said.

Officials said the bribe amount of Rs 4 lakh was recovered from the possession of Antaiah and that his hands tested positive in a chemical test. On June 23, Antaiah allegedly had accepted Rs 30,000 bribe from Bhaskar for handing over the passbook to him.

Officials arrested Antaiah and produced him before the special court for ACB cases. The court remanded him in judicial custody. They said the role of Lavanya was being investigated.

