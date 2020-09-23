Ranga Reddy Collector suspends Panchayat officials

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy Collector D Amoy Kumar here on Wednesday suspended a Mandal Panchayat Officer (MPO), an Upa Sarpanch, three Sarpanches and seven Village Secretaries on charges of dereliction of duties. Orders to this effect were already issued. A show-cause notice was also issued to two engineers.

The administration has taken up various development works under Palle Pragathi programme for construction of crematoriums, improving sanitation and greenery, and setting up of parks in 560 gram panchayats in the district.

However, the MPO, Upa Sarpanch, three Sarpanches and seven Village Secretaries were found to be negligent in their duty. Amoy Kumar said stern action would be taken against the officials if found to be negligent in their duty.

