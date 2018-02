Ranga Reddy down Medak

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy Risers defeated Medak Mavericks by seven wickets in the G Venkataswamy Memorial Telangana T20 League.

Brief Scores: Medak Mavericks 98 in 19.5 overs (Mickil Jaiswal 33, Kaneshkk Naidu 2/9, Mehdi Hasan 3/12) lost to Rangareddy Risers 102/3 in 13.2 overs (Prateek Pawar 39, Akshath Reddy 48 no); Kakatiya Kings 159/9 in 20 overs (M Yashwanth Reddy 23, Pragnay Reddy 67, Mitta Charan Teja 30; Ajay Dev Goud 3/25, G Aniketh Reddy 2/15 ) lost to MLR Royals Mahbubnagar 163/2 in 16.5 overs (Md Shakeer Khan 28, Thakur Tilak Verma 60, B Chandra Sekhar 46 no); Karimnagar Warriors 169/5 in 20 overs (Buddi Rahul 83 no, Amol Shinde 27) Tied with Adilabad Tigers 169/9 in 20 overs (Benjamin 60, Mir Jaweed Ali 27, K Hema Teja 28 no; Rahul Buddi 3 for 22) Karminagar warriors won by super over