Ranga Reddy: TRS leaders join forces to ensure the party’s win in municipal polls

Hyderabad: Setting an example for other leaders within TRS party, former Minister and MLC P Mahender Reddy and MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy have set aside their differences on selection of candidates for municipal elections to ensure the party’s victory. Alongwith Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, the legislator duo declared that except for two-three municipalities, the ruling TRS will win all other urban local bodies (ULBs) in erstwhile Rangareddy district.

After holding talks with Mahender Reddy and Rohit Reddy here on Wednesday, Minister Srinivas Yadav predicted that TRS will sweep the ensuing municipal polls replicating the victory in Zilla Parishad elections. He observed that people were clever enough to understand the importance of voting for TRS in municipal elections and get local issues resolved. “Both the party cadre and people in the State have immense faith in Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao. His novel schemes and developmental activities will ensure an emphatic win for TRS in the ensuing municipal elections,” he told mediapersons.

Huge competition

The Minister admitted that there was huge competition for the party tickets within the party leaders and assured that aspirants who could not secure the party ticket will be compensated through nominated or party posts. However, if they decide to contest the elections as rebel candidates, disciplinary action will be initiated against them.

Mahender Reddy, MLC, said TRS will win all ULBs, including Tandur municipality in Rangareddy district, with a majority of wards in its kitty. He said there were no differences between himself and Rohit Reddy with regard to selection of candidates anymore. “We will fight the polls together and ensure TRS party’s victory”.

Rohit Reddy, MLA, promised that there will not be any rebel candidates to contest the municipal elections in Tandur with majority seats and repeat similar success. He assured that leaders who could not get the party tickets will be accommodated within the party or justice will be done to their contribution to the party.

Polls in 11 Adilabad municipalities on Jan 22

Mancherial: The Election Commission of Telangana on Wednesday notified the schedule to hold the municipal polls. Eleven municipalities across erstwhile Adilabad district will go to polls on January 22. Of these, four are new urban local bodies that will face polls for the first time.

Erstwhile Adilabad district has 12 municipalities — Adilabad, Nirmal, Khanapur, Bhainsa, Mancherial, Bellampalli, Chennur, Luxettipet, Kyathanpalli, Naspur, Mandamarri and Kagaznagar. Except for Mandamarri, the election will be held in all the municipalities. Mandamarri’s polls are on hold as it is classified as a tribal agency town. Khanapur, Kyathanpalli, Naspur and Chennur were upgraded as municipalities in 2018.

Meanwhile, the nomination filing process began on Wednesday; the municipalities registered a poor turnout with counters wearing a deserted look. Authorities said the process would gain momentum on the final day, i.e. January 10. Police personnel were deployed near the civic bodies, and stretches leading to the municipalities were barricaded.

Aspirants intensified their efforts to secure tickets of their favorite parties using different methods. They swarmed around residences and camp offices of local legislators, who were busy deciding the nominees till midnight. In a show of strength, rallies were taken out. Some of them even began campaigning, hoping that they would get a ticket.

As per the election schedule, the scrutiny of nominations would be held on January 2. Candidates can appeal to the authorities, raising objections on January 13. The last date for withdrawing nominations is January 14. The counting of votes will be carried out on January 25. Authorities already made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the polls.

