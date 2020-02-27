Ranga Reddy: Two children killed, man injured in accident

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: Two children came under the wheels of a school bus and their father sustained injuries when the vehicle hit their two-wheeler at Yacharam mandal in Ranga Reddy district here on Thursday afternoon.

D Ramesh, a private employee, along with his children — Vivek (12) and Gautam (6) — was going to attend a function on his bike around 1 pm when the mishap occurred. According to the police, Ramesh lost control when a private school bus hit his motorcycle and fell on the road along with his children.

“While Ramesh fell on the left side, his children fell on the right and came under the school bus. They suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot,” the police said.

On receiving the information, the Yacharam police booked a case for negligence causing death and injuries against the bus driver. While Ramesh was shifted to the hospital and being treated, the bodies of Vivek and Gautam were handed over to their family after an autopsy.

