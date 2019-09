By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:47 pm

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy edged past Hyderabad by a solitary goal in the final to emerge as champions in the fourth inter-district women’s hockey tournament at Gurukul Vidyapeeth High School in Ibrahimpatnam on Monday. Sruthi Kaushik struck the all-important goal for the winners.

Nizamabad walloped Warangal 5-0 to take the third spot.

Earlier in the semifinals, Hyderabad beat Nizamabad 1-0 while RR whipped past Warangal 7-0.