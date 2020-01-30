Ranga Reddy ZP members raise poor amenities in schools

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: The issue of lack of proper amenities in government schools dominated the proceedings during the general body meeting of the Ranga Reddy district Zilla Parishad held on Thursday. When a few ZPTC members complained about disconnection of power supply to some government schools resulting in problems to students, Education department officials replied that mandal education officers in coordination with officials from the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana had resolved the problem.

Talakondapally ZPTC member U Venkatesh said the students were unable to attend classes because of disconnection of power supply for the last three months. He accused officials of failing to take concrete steps in resolving the issue.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who was also present at the meeting, asked the officials about the steps taken to improve amenities in the government schools. Owing to lack of proper amenities, many parents were admitting their children in private schools, he said.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, who presided over the meeting, asked the District Education Officer (DEO) to explain reasons behind the problems in supplying power to government schools.

She assured the members that separate budget provisions would be made to ensure uninterrupted power supply to government schools in the district. The DEO informed the members that 50,642 students from government schools would appear for the Class ten examination this year.

An action plan has been chalked out to conduct special classes for students one hour before and after the school hours. Four special teams were also constituted to monitor whether the headmasters were conducting special classes properly.

“If we find any apathetic attitude on the part of headmasters, action will be taken against them,” the DEO said, adding that the primary objective of the special classes was to improve the pass percentage in government schools.

Issues pertaining to the agriculture sector, Mission Bhagiratha and health were also discussed. Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy, ZTPC Chairperson Teegala Anitha Harinath Reddy and others were present.

Contractor’s negligence proves costly for motorist

Hyderabad: A contractor’s negligence in putting up a caution board after digging up a road to repair a water pipeline resulted in serious injuries to the manager of a car dealership showroom at Banda Ravirala village in Ranga Reddy district. Doctors amputated the right leg of the manager, N Chandrasekhar Reddy, after he met with an accident on January 4.

Reddy had sustained serious injuries on his right leg after he fell off his bike and a speeding tipper from behind hit him while returning home at China Ravirala village on his bike, Adullapurmet ZPTC member B Devadas said.

He brought the pathetic situation of Reddy to the notice of elected representatives and officials during the general body meeting and requested to render justice to the family. Reddy had lost balance and fell off the bike because of the dug up road, after which the tipper hit him, Devadas said.

Reddy’s family mortgaged gold ornaments and paid the medical bills at a corporate hospital in Malakpet. Reddy is the sole breadwinner and after the accident the family is facing financial problems, Devadas said. Officials assured that they would take steps to help the family.

