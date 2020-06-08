Ranganayak Sagar project helps defunct borewells come alive in Siddipet

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:34 pm

Siddipet: A farmer, Rachakonda Lingam (48), who had tried to drill 12 borewells in his three acres land at Chandlapur village in Siddipet district for irrigation, found no water.

Since rainfed agriculture was not so profitable, Lingam continued to drill borewells every year for over a decade, some of them even over 500 feet. As a couple of them yielded only a trickle of water, Lingam built a pond and pumped water from them into the pond. The same water was used to irrigate his field. The borewells used to work on and off because of overexploitation of groundwater and getting water from these borewells during summer was nothing short of a miracle.

However, things changed once the State government completed Ranganayak Sagar Project, which was very close to his field, under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. Though Lingam lost half an acre land under the project, he has no complaints. Inititally, he did not believe the government’s promise of getting Godavari water to Siddipet so early. But now he has seen it happen and has started reaping the benefits too.

As Ministers T Harish Rao and K T Rama Rao inaugurated the project by releasing water into it on April 24, Lingam decided to test one of his unsuccessful borewells, which had not yielded any water in the past. And much to his surprise, he struck water at just 90 feet and the borewell has been providing water continuously since then. Lingam said he was confident of making profits from his two-and-half-acre land, since he had abundant water now.

It is not only Lingam, but many other farmers are a happy lot as the groundwater table along the left and right bank canals of Ranganayak Sagar Project, along the Siddipet Vagu and Pedda Vagu, had increased. As the Irrigation Department also filled over 60 minor irrigation tanks and built 43 check dams across the two streams in Siddipet constituency, the groundwater table is expected to go up considerably. The Groundwater Department also started assessing the impact of water release from Ranganayak Sagar all over the constituency. Though Ranganayak Sagar project was built in Chandlapur in Chinnakodur Mandal, the village is located at a higher altitude than the project. The village will get water from Mallanna Sagar project.

