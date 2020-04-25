Ranganayak Sagar pumps in perfect condition

By | Published: 11:21 pm 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The two massive pumps of Ranganayak Sagar that have a cumulative capacity to lift half tmcft of Godavari water from the surge pool per day, were turned on, on Saturday morning after a brief interval. Engineers of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and the Telanagana Electricity Department, who are monitoring the working of the pumps, each with a capacity of 135 MW, turned them off late on Friday night after running them throughout the day. The two pumps were switched on during a formal inaugural of the pumping by ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao.

According to irrigation experts, the two pumps will be switched off again after the other two pumps start functioning within a day or two. “The aim at this stage is not filling up the reservoir, but monitoring the pumps, which will have to endure the heavy load of pumping water from the surge pool,” a senior engineer of the irrigation department said. The experts said that each pump will be operated individually and also in groups, in different combinations, to calibrate them.

While expressing satisfaction over the functioning of the pumps at the Bahubali surge pool, the experts said that all the four pumps of Anantagiri have been tested and synchronized during the wet run and were found to be working in perfect condition. The four pumps at Ranganayak Sagar will be synchronized very soon, after the other two pumps are also put under test run to check them under different parameters such as vibration, heat and efficiency. Engineers from Transco are also looking into issues linking the motors with the grid.

Surge pool

Reminding that pumping from surge pool is only meant for water running through tunnels, the engineers said that the surge pool also protects the pumps from the heavy flow of water coming in reverse when the pumps are shut down. “We have stopped the pumps on Friday night to check this aspect also,” they said. Surge pool also helps to maintain the minimum head of water so that the pumps can lift water without sucking vacuum.

However, the proposed release of water through the left and right canals of the Ranganayak Sagar reservoir to fill 400 tanks and check dams in four constituencies under the command of the reservoir, will be taken only after the water in the reservoir reaches the canal level so that the water can flow under gravity. Efforts are being made to fill at least fill 100 tanks in Siddipet segment as the current pumping is only to check the efficiency of the pumps.

On the other hand, the State irrigation department, which has embarked on drafting an operation and maintenance policy for the jumbo sized pumps of KLIS are confident that the deliberations of the group of engineers entrusted with the job will start soon after the lifting of the lockdown. The Chief Minister wanted a policy to run every single pump under lift irrigation schemes in perfect condition to fulfil the aim of providing irrigation to over 1 crore acres under the two crop seasons.

