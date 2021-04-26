Rangareddy: Man accused of wife’s murder ends life in Kandukur

She was murdered reportedly after an argument over Mahender’s drinking habit.

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: A man, accused of murdering his wife in Kandukur mandal of Rangareddy district on Saturday night, has died, allegedly by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance. A Mahender (36), a tractor driver from Dachupally village in Kandukar, allegedly hacked his wife Swaroopa (33) to death on Saturday night. She was murdered reportedly after an argument over Mahender’s drinking habit.

“Soon after attacking her, Mahender went into the fields on the village outskirts. On Sunday afternoon, he was found in an unconscious state in a field and was rushed to hospital. He died while undergoing treatment on Monday,” said L Krishnam Raju, Inspector (Kandukur).

The police suspect that he might have consumed a poisonous substance. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy, after which it was handed over to family members on Monday.

